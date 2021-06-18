Govt, opp reach consensus for smooth working of NA

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The Government and the opposition parties on Thursday reached a consensus for smooth functioning of the session of the National Assembly. The consensus to this effect was reached during their talks at the parliament house.

Later briefing the media persons about the outcome of talks with the opposition, Defense Minister Pervez Khattak, accompanied by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said it has been decided that there will be no hooliganism during the session and decent language will be used by members from both sides of the aisle.

The Defense Minister said it has also been decided that a parliamentary committee will be constituted to further empower the Speaker and ensure the proceedings of the house are conducted in a harmonious manner.

Pervez Khattak said it is our desire that the house functions as per the constitution. He said the government has presented the best budget and it wants an open discussion on it.

He said the opposition parties have the right to criticize the budgetary proposals whilst we will highlight our achievements. Pervez Khattak said the talks with the opposition were held in a cordial environment.

He said we want to give a message to the nation that the parliament works for the betterment of the country.

He said the government will get the budget passed from the National Assembly as it has the required numbers.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said the party leadership will also ensure there is no pandemonium in the house.

He expressed the confidence that the opposition will withdraw the no-confidence motion against the Deputy Speaker. He said we are working to strengthen democracy and ensure rule of law.