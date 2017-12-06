Govt officials to get 50pc increase in house rent ceiling, allowance

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi has agreed in principle to increase the rental ceiling and house rent allowance of government employees across all grades by fifty percent.

The ministry of housing and works had forwarded a summary to the PM office to enhance the rental ceiling of the employees by seventy percent from October, 2017.

Rental ceiling of the employees is enhanced every three year and last time it was enhanced by thirty five percent against the proposal of one hundred percent.

According to officials, this time the ministry of housing and works had proposed an increase of seventy percent in the rental ceiling.

However, it was noted by the Prime Minister office that any proposal to enhance the packages of government servants should be presented only at the time of preparation of annual budget.