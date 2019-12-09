Govt officials advised to work with dedication

Raza Naqvi

Attock

All govt employees are bound to serve people with dedication and honesty and must be puntual so that people could be served in a better way. Those personnel who are having lethargic attitude will be dealt with as per the rules while those with better performance will be rewarded. DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar said this while talking to newsmen here in his office.

He said, in this regard very clear instructions have been issued to heads of all the departments and no linient view will be taken. He said that open kutcheries will be held regularly to listen directly to people facing different problems and steps will be taken on war footings for the solution of their problems. He said, a detailed report regarding shortage of staff in different departments will be sent to Chief Minister Punjab for favorable action. Ali Anan said that problems being faced by patients in DHQ Hospital Attock will be taken up at appropriate level to ensure better health facilities.

Strict notice has been taken of the digging and cutting of roads and footpaths by a private company and a report has been sought from the concerned officers, he said. Deputy Commissioner said that cleanliness campaign will remain continue to ensure better environment while traders will be taken into confidence to ensure availability of edibles and other commodities at controlled rates. DC Ali Anan Qamar While replying a question said that special steps will be taken to remove encroachments and said that Vegetable Market will be renovated to facilitate traders.