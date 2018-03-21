Govt official, four family members killed in Peshawar

SHO Kohat killed in encounter

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

A deadly shoot-out between the law enforcers and the alleged outlaws near Kohat on Tuesday resulted in the martyrdom of a police officer while a miscreant was also gunned down in the retaliatory fire. On the other hand, unknown miscreants killed a government servant and four members of his family including two minors in the outskirts of Peshawar.

In Kohat district the Station House Officer (SHO) Astarzai Police Station Abbas Ali was killed during a shootout with bandits near Kohat on Tuesday. The Police authorities said.

The Police claimed the incident took place near Billitang area in the outskirts of Kohat City when the Police party came across the alleged kidnappers during patrolling. ”The encounter with the alleged kidnappers resulted in martyrdom of the Police officer while a bandit was also killed in the shootout”. Officials claimed while talking to the media.

A large contingent of law enforcement personnel surrounded the area, and the District Police Officer Abbas Majeed has also reached the area as the investigation into the incident was kicked off.

In the meanwhile five members of the same family, including two children were gunned down in Tarnab area of Peshawar on the night between Monday and Tuesday.

Police say some unidentified armed persons broke into the house of an agricultural department official Yahya in Tarnab area some 10 kilometers from the Capital City of and opened indiscriminate firing on the inmates killing Yahya, his wife Kainat, sister and two minor kids aged between two and 13.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies to hospital. Police have started investigation. Police said it was yet to be ascertained if the gruesome incident was an act of terrorism or personal enmity.