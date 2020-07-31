Govt offers Rs5,000 help to Meera Jee

Veteran Lollywood actress Meera had previously applied for financial assistance from the Artist Support Fund, funded by the Punjab Department of Information and Cultural Affairs.

The actor had sought Rs40 million, claiming that her financials were in dire straits. Her appeal was previously rejected by the appropriate authorities. However, authorities have now decided that they can only give the Baaji actor Rs5,000-10,000 at this stage. The Lahore Arts Council will provide Rs 5,000 for the star according to sources.

It is to be mentioned that Meera was informed through a text message about the approval of Rs5,000 assistance. Earlier, Meera announced to make a film about coronavirus.

According to the details, actress Meera has revealed that she has written a story on coronavirus.

Talking about the Covid-19, Meera said, “I saw a lot of pain, the sound of a funeral procession from every street, every corner, the.