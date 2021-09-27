Govt offering loans to promote businesses: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that the government is taking steps for promotion of business in the country and loans up to Rs10 million are being offered in this regard.

While addressing businessmen on Monday, the minister said that the global economy took a major hit due to the coronavirus pandemic but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government decided against a complete lockdown despite repeated demands from opposition parties.

He said that due to this decision of Imran Khan, businesses continued and pace of vaccination was also increased.

Talking about the loan programme, the minister said that from now onwards, there is no need for guarantee for obtaining a loan. The government has allocated Rs100 billion for the Kamyab Jawan Programme, he added.

Separately in a statement, the minister said all the past elections held under traditional way were marred by the rigging controversy; therefore, the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) is crucial to ensure free, fair and transparent polls in the country.

The minister, describing the EVMs as ‘guarantor’ of the transparent elections, said the opposition has every right to do politics, but they should help the government reform the system by setting aside their personal interests. He said that those who remained in power in turns, had looted the country ruthlessly. —TLTP