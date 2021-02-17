Govt notifies reduction in passport fees

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Wednesday notified a reduction in passport fees a day after Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed announced the decision.

A notification issued by the Director General Immigration states that normal fee of the 10-year passport has been decreased by Rs900 to Rs4,500 from its previous Rs5,400. Similarly, fee for urgent process is set at Rs7,500 after a decrease of Rs1500.

The directorate further said that fee of the five-year passport will remain unchanged at Rs3000 for normal process and Rs5000 for urgent process.

The revised fees will come into effect from February 17, 2021 (today), the notification said.

On Tuesday, Sheikh Rashid announced the fee for a ten-year validity passport has been slashed by 50 per cent.

He had also urged the people to apply for ten-year passport to reduce work burden on the offices.