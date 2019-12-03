Govt not serious in bringing legislation on COAS extension: Ahsan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal has questioned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government’s sincerity in bringing legislation and ironing out the lacunae in the reappointment or extension of tenure of an army chief.

“This government would not be on warpath with opposition if it was sincere on the matter,” he said while addressing the media outside the Parliament House on Tuesday.

Iqbal said freezing PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif’s declared properties and similar vindictive moves were being carried out on the government’s behest. “Now, if the government is willing to engage the opposition in the matter of army chief’s extension then we would directly talk to [Prime Minister] Imran Niazi and not with his ministers,” he maintained.

“We thought the government would extend an olive branch to the opposition on the matter, but it did exactly the opposite. This attitude suggests that the government is not serious in amending the Army Act,” he remarked. The PML-N leader said the prime minister had also shown non-seriousness attitude on the issue of appointing the chief election commissioner as the opposition leader in the National Assembly was yet to receive a ‘positive message’ despite recommending three candidates of good repute for the post.