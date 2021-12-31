Govt not in dire straits, says PM Imran

‘Shahbaz Sharif’s speech is like a job application’

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that the government is not in dire straits, despite the Opposition repeatedly drawing attention to what it has termed poor economic handling by the PTI regime.

Speaking to reporters in Parliament, ahead of the mini-budget presentation, the prime minister remarked “it is said every three months that the government is in a tough spot”, denying that this was the case.

He went on to speak of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, saying that it is claimed by the Opposition that the PML-N supremo is “coming (to Pakistan) today” or “coming tomorrow”.

The premier reminded reporters that when Nawaz was in exile in Saudi Arabia, then too there was routine talk of his return but he “did not return without entering into a compromise”. PM Imran Khan, at one point, spoke of Nawaz’s younger brother, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, saying: “Shahbaz Sharif’s speech is like a job application.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, also speaking to reporters in parliament, remarked that the people will “only be burdened to the tune of Rs2 billion”.

“Shaukat Tarin has said that a 17% tax will not be levied on the people, rather on only some items,” said the minister. He added that the allies “always stand by the government”.