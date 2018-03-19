Govt not going to privatize Pakistan Post: Zaman

ISLAMABAD : Minister for Postal Services, Maulana Ameer Zaman says the government is not going to privatize Pakistan Post.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Monday, he said Pakistan Post has started work for revamping of its offices across the country through its own financial resources to improve the efficiency of the services.

The Minister reiterated his resolve to turn Pakistan Post into a self-sustaining public sector entity.

He said a comprehensive plan has been evolved to improve delivery of services, embrace digital financial technologies and fast financial services. He said mobile money solution and logistic projects are being launched in public private partnership mode.

The Minister said the formal process of public private partnership for restructuring of Pakistan Post is in its final stages and request for proposals have been drafted and approved by the respective procurement committees. He expressed resolve to introduce more innovative schemes for improving the financial status of the organization.

Orignally published by NNI