Govt not even aware of basic morals of democracy: Murtaza

Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information & Archives, Law, and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the federal government first of all created such circumstances that most of the media persons have to quit their jobs and now it is bent on lashing them for exposing its incompetence.

He stated this while censuring the flagellation of journalists during the visit of Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed in Hyderabad on Saturday

Murtaza Wahab said that the federal government is not even aware of the basic moral of democracy. He said that Minister PRs Sheikh Rasheed has completely turned himself into the folds of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).

The Adviser to CM said that PTI should keep a strict check on its extremist and polluted mouthed minister like Sheikh Rasheed.

He said that no law in the world allows ferocity on peaceful protests. The federal government should be mindful before thrashing the fourth pillar of the country, he added.—INP

