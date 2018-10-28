Govt not dictating accountability institutions, working independently: Qureshi

MULTAN : Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the government is not dictating the accountability institutions and they are working independently.

Talking to media in Multan on Sunday, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that we want to continue the accountability to continue without any discrimination.

He said that the government is neither dictating nor pressurizing any accountability institution and all including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari were aware of the fact but still leveling baseless allegations was illogical.

The Foreign Minister said that All Parties Conference (APC) of opposition seems to have no agenda but to save them.

The problems faced by Pakistan are not created in a month of two and the nation is well aware that what the real issues of the country are, he further stated.

Responding to a question, Qureshi said, “South Punjab is a need and no one can deny that. However, to make a separate South Punjab province we need opposition’s support.”

A day earlier, Zardari said that he was being “attacked from everywhere” because of the issue of 18th Amendment of the Constitution.

Speaking at a news conference, the former president said the opponents had differences with him, but they were instead picking up his friends. Further, he had said that they have agreed to attend the APC hosted by Maulana Fazlur Rahman.

