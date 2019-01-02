Govt needs to take solid steps for revival of economy: Carpet exporters

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) has proposed setting up an Advisory Council comprising all stake holders and activating Pakistani embassies to promote exports of the country besides giving access to international markets said the government should take concrete steps on war footing for revival of the economy.

These views were expressed by office bearers of the association in a review meeting held here on Tuesday. Central Senior leader Abdul Latif Malik, Senior Vice Chairman Ijaz ur Rehman, Senior Member Riaz Ahmed, Carpet Institute Chairman Saeed Khan, Akbar Malik, Maj (R) Akhter Nazir attended the meeting. The PCMEA also stressed the need of taking advantages of successful economic experiments of China, Malaysia and Singapore and delegations consisting of public-private entities should be dispatched to foreign countries especially in international exhibitions.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Latif Malik said no country can strengthen its economy without increasing its volume of exports. He said the government should quit following adhoc and artificial policies and should chalk out long term policies keeping in view the ground realities of the country. He suggested the government should patronize the manufacturers and exporters and monitor them after setting the targets of increasing exports in all concerned sectors.

Abdul Latif Malik appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking interests in exports of the country and the government should follow its guidelines immediately. He said the government should allocate independent funds for supporting exporters so that they can participate in international exhibitions. The PCMEA senior leader also demanded of the government to assign special duty to all commercial attaches of the embassies and fix targets for them. Chairman Carpet Institute Saeed Khan briefed the participants about the performance of the Institute.

