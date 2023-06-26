Chairman Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) Fahimur Rehman Saigol, along with PIAF EC members Mudassar Masood, Malik Khalid, Chaudhary Wajid, Zeeshan Sohail, Sheikh Sajjad, Azhar Khan, Secretary PIAF Abdul Saboor and other market representatives visited several city’s several markets and major commercial hubs, including Baden Road, Cooper Road and adjacent markets and met officials of organizations there.

During this visit, Fahimur Rahman also inaugurated Light Makers, a shop owned by Nadim Saeed and Mian Shehbaz on Biden Road and prayed for the development of their business.

During the door-to-door meeting with businessmen, Chairman PIAF said that the manifesto of PIAF is to solve the problems of the business community on a priority basis. The business community is facing problems like unannounced load shedding, parking, overbilling, departmental proceedings and expensive electricity and gas in the markets.

The government should solve the above problems on a priority basis in consultation with the traders. Piaf’s mission is to create a stable economy and prosperous business community.

Fahimur Rahman said that business community was facing tough challenges because of limited business. In this context, he sought attention of the government for formulation of regional, provincial and central level task force, and formulation of sector wise regional policies which would help the government address the problems confronted by exporters.

He asked the government to appreciate the role of trade, industry and exporters, providing mass employment to the jobless population of the country.