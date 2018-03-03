Govt needs to take serious steps to achieve food security

Observer Report

Islamabad

Every community in the world is responsible to provide its residents with adequate food and guarantee them freedom from hunger and malnutrition.

It becomes highly important, when around 15-20 per cent of the world population is still deprived of minimum nutritional requirements for a healthy and productive life. The current poor nutritional status is due to lack of sufficient energy and protein in the food. A balanced diet is essential for good health, vigor and productive capacity of the people. Protein plays an important role in the formation of balanced human diet. There are mainly two origins of proteins; animal and plant.

The human diet in Pakistan is deficient with respect to proteins of animal origin. At present 66 per cent of the people are deficient in protein. The requirement of protein is 102.7 gram per head per day while the available protein is 69.61 gram per head per day. The gap in requirement of protein is 33.09 gram. The main source of animal protein is beef, mutton, milk, poultry meat and eggs. In developing countries like Pakistan where the population is growing at a faster rate, the gap in production of food especially of animal origin is widening year after year.

The animal protein shortage seems still graver especially when it is compared with the protein intake of various developed countries like U.S.A., Canada, Germany, France, Japan and U.K., where consumption of protein is 79-95 gram per capita per day of which 46-65 gram is protein of vegetable origin. The nutrition dilemma demands a special focus to overcome the existing deficiencies regarding protein deficiency and availability from animal source.

To overcome the animal protein gap, poultry meat seems to offer much better prospects. It can provide protein of good quality and can narrow down the animal protein supply gap, in minimum possible time, and being affordable.

In Pakistan, population is increasing at 2.03% annually. There exists a strong correlation (89.0%) between the growth of human and poultry, in the country. This estimate exhibits the positive potential for the future growth of the poultry industry in Pakistan.

The poultry industry is the main purchaser of corn produce, converting almost 70% of it into poultry feed. Wet milling consumes about 15% and 7% goes into dairy feed concentrate, while the remaining is consumed as human food and seed. The poultry sector is one of the most modern and vibrant segments of Pakistani agriculture. There are approximately 150 poultry feed mills in the country with an installed capacity of nine million metric tons of feed. Corn plays a growing role in the production of dairy feed concentrates.

Feeds account for about 60 to 70% of the total cost of producing eggs or meat from poultry. Of the total feed cost, about 95% is used to meet energy and protein requirements, 3% for major mineral, trace mineral and vitamin requirements, and 2% for various feed additives.

Chicken meat and eggs are the best source of quality protein, and are badly needed by the many millions of people who live in poverty. In sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and South Asia malnutrition (poor nutrition) and undernutrition (inadequate nutrition) are closely associated with poverty. These conditions affect the immune system.

Corn trade in Pakistan is carried out by the private sector with little or no intervention from the government. The government does not fix the procurement price for the commodity and is not involved in its procurement and marketing. Government efforts in corn are very limited to some research and extension activities. The growth in corn has been led by the demand in the poultry and dairy feed sectors. Realizing the potential for immense growth, seed companies have led the way towards introducing hybrid corn in Pakistan. The sales of corn hybrid seed vary per seasons as 60 percent of total sales are realized in spring and 40 percent in autumn. According to industry sources, seed companies provide a comprehensive package to farmers including technology transfer and extension services. The field teams of the private seed companies have been pivotal in establishing corn as one of the rapidly growing grain crops in Pakistan.

To meet the demand of corn grain to keep up with the poultry sector growth there is a dire need to adopt new technologies to increase productivity of corn crop. The genetically modified hybrids can play a vital role in safeguarding the potential yield on cheaper price. Government should take steps to arrange approval of genetically engineered corn hybrids to be available in the market sooner than later. This will help to meet our future food and feed demands and increase productivity of our farmers.