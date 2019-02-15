Govt, nation disappointed with Shahbaz’s release on bail: Fawad

Observer Report

Islamabad

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday that the government and nation are disappointed with the release of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif on bail in the Ashiana Housing and Ramzan Sugar mills cases.

The National Accountability Bureau arrested Shehbaz on October 5, 2018 in connection to the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case. The Lahore High Court ordered the release of the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly.

The information minister said that the NAB should challenge Shehbaz’s bail on an immediate basis as the nation has been adversely affected with the decision.

“The message sent to the nation is that the big fishes can still get away,” said Chaudhry. “The NAB chairman should review its prosecution, investigation to see why the cases are not reaching at their logical end.”

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf broke the entrenched two-party system and started the process of accountability in the country. The information minister said that Naseer Khan Kashani, Zafar Usmani, Usman Ghani are appointed as Chairman Gwadar Port, PSO and Agriculture Development Bank respectively.

Share on: WhatsApp