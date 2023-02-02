Govt names Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi as new Attorney General of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Thursday named Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi as the new Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP).

He was named the new AGP after Ashtar Ausaf stepped down from the post last year, and Mansoor Usman Awan declined to accept the post.

President Alvi has okayed his approval for the coveted post in accordance with Article 100 of the Constitution and Rules of Business.

Ministry of Law and Justice also issued a notification for this appointment which said the President is pleased to appoint Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi as Attorney General with the rank and status of federal minister with immediate effect.

The notification further quoted Article 100(1) of the Constitution which states that the president shall appoint a person, being a person qualified to be a judge of the Supreme Court.

Shehzad Elahi, the grandson of former Pakistani President Fazal Elahi Chaudhry, was known for being a young lawyer who hailed from Lahore.

The legal practitioner who deals in corporate law at the prestigious law firm Cornelius, Lane, and Mufti, also holds expertise in commercial, corporate, and constitutional litigation.