Govt must offer easy loan to livestock investors: Zahid

Staff Reporter

Karachi

President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday said that livestock sector contributes to 59 percent of agriculture’s production and 12 percent of country’s overall GDP.

In fiscal year 2018 the sector earned foreign exchequer of $ 105 million through export of meat. Exports are comprised of many products including hides, bones and bone products, live animals, wool and poultry. In international market of $ 3, Pakistan has a meagre share however, livestock sector suffices the local demand, thus saving foreign exchequer. 9 thousand dairy cows have been imported in fiscal year 2018 which helped in adding 61 million ton of milk to commercial system.

The Veteran Business Leader while talking to the business community said that Pakistan’s livestock sector has extraordinary potential of growth. Pakistan is geographically located close to the Middle East and South-East Asia. Both of these regions are deficient in livestock products and depend upon import from other countries, which is a great opportunity for Pakistan to grab livestock market in these countries.

Livestock contribution to GDP is constantly around 12 percent from the last five years, to increase production and, Pakistan needs to work modernization and diversification in this sector.

