Govt mulls tightening Covid-19 smart lockdown Tally crosses 83,000, Sindh reports record 1,824 new cases

Due to the rise in the coronavirus cases in the country, the federal government considered tightening smart lockdown to control the spread of Covid-19, on Wednesday, sources said..

A high-level meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, has decided that provincial governments will play a pro-active role to create awareness among people about the implementation of SOPs to protect them from the virus. The meeting also decided to engage the local public representatives more in containing the novel coronavirus in the country.

The meeting agreed to impose strict lockdown if people continue to violate standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The meeting also reviewed the fulfillment of the needs of doctors and healthcare workers, fighting the ovid-19 pandemic on the forefront.

The prime minister said fulfilling all requirements of doctors and healthcare staff was the topmost priority of the government.

The countrywide tally of coronavirus cases has surged past 83,247 with 28,923 patients having recovered from the disease and 1,729 virus-related deaths. So far, 32,910 cases have been detected in Sindh, 29,489 in Punjab, 11,373 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 5,224 in Balochistan, 3,188 in Islamabad, 284 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 779 in Gilgit Baltistan, according to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC). With 67 more Covid-19 related fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours, the number of people succumbing to the disease in the country has jumped to 1,688 so far

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Wednesday record 1,824 new coronavirus cases were detected in the province over the previous 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 32,910. He said 29 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the total number of fatalities to 555. He added 367 patients are in critical condition while 56 are on ventilators.

