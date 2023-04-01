‘Govt mulls filing reference against three judges including Chief Justice’

ISLAMABAD – In an apparent constitutional crisis, the government first tabled a bill to limit the powers of the Supreme Court, and now the country’s interior minister hinted at filing a reference against three judges including Chief Justice.

Rana Sanaullah shared his stance, days after Supreme Court turned down a request by the Attorney General for Pakistan for the formation of a full court as it continued hearing the PTI’s petition against the electoral watchdog in the elections delay case.

Speaking with an international publication, the PML-N stalwart said the ruling alliance members are considering to file a reference against three judges including the country’s top jurist.

He pointed out three judges for having a record of announcing verdicts against PML-N. He said that many of the verdicts against our party garnered dissent from our allies as well, pushing the narrative of linking the judiciary with Imran Khan-led PTI.

Sanaullah said the recent saga started with a nine-member bench which was reduced to 7, then came to 5, and now only three members are adamant to hear the case.

The recent crisis further deepened as the government pushed Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023, as the apex court took suo motu notice on the elections delaying the case and PML-N leaders are calling out for ‘intrusion of the judiciary in the political matters’.