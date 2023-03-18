Govt mulling legal options to declare PTI a banned outfit

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah hinted on Saturday that legal proceedings could be initiated to declare Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf a banned outfit.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, Rana said that the legal team of ruling Pakistan Muslim League-N was examining the matter in light of several revelations that could lead to a reference being filed against the party.

He, however, clarified that it is ultimately up to the courts to officially ban a political party.

According to him, Punjab Police along with other law enforcement agencies conducted an operation against a “no-go area” in Lahore where a purported political leader had allegedly created an “atmosphere of fear”. Sanaullah said that the action was taken after resistance was encountered during the execution of court orders, leading to concerns of a possible terrorist organisation’s presence.