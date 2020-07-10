Govt moves to withdraw case against PTM leaders

Observer Report

Islamabad

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government wants to withdraw the case pertaining to a clash at a Kharqamar military checkpost against Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement leaders and workers, it emerged on Friday.

An FIR was registered at the Counter-Terrorism Department Police Station, Bannu Range, against multiple PTM workers for allegedly attacking a military checkpost at Kharqamar in North Waziristan on May 26 last year. Thirteen people were killed and multiple were injured in the clash.

Senior PTM members and MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir were nominated in the case along with others under different sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

On Friday, it emerged that an application was filed in a Bannu anti-terrorism court on March 16, saying that the government wished to withdraw the case, which was being heard in Abbottabad due to security reasons. The application was filed on behalf of the state through Bannu district public prosecutor and ATC Bannu’s senior public prosecutor.

“The state/government as per instructions of the provincial government […] with reference to the prevailing situation, we intend to withdraw prosecution of the subject case,” the application read.

An official at the court, who requested anonymity, also confirmed that the application has been filed. The court, however, has yet to fix a date for the hearing of the application.