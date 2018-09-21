Govt mobilizing all resources to maintain peace on Ashura: Minister

Faisalabad

The Punjab government is mobilizing all available resources to maintain law and order and peace on Ashura-e-Muharram and strict supervision is being carried out for the proper implementation of security plan in this regard. This was stated by Punjab Minister for Public Prosecution/Incharge Muharram arrangements for District Faisalabad Ch. Zaheerud Din during his visit to District Control Room working at Deputy Commissioner Office.

He took a round of the control room and reviewed the methodology of maintaining security and administrative affairs. Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmad Fawad, CPO Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, ADCG Mushtaq Hussain, Assistant Commissioner City Dr Anam and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution expressed his satisfaction over the working of the Control Room and said that the sensitive day of Ashura, 10th of Muharram, required the need of full responsibility of service delivery of concerned department for smooth observance of the Ashura and prompt reaction should be done in case of any complaint on the routes of Muharram processions and sites of Majalis.

He directed the staff to perform duties actively and keep vigilant eye on the movement of people through CCTV cameras. He also appreciated the administrative arrangements made by the district administration for smooth observance of Ashura-e-Muharram. Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmad Fawad informed that as many as 150 CCTV cameras had been installed for the main and sensitive routes and sites of Muharram processions and Majalis.

He informed that the staff of Rescue 1122, Civil Defense, Faisalabad Waste Management Company, Municipal Corporation, WASA, FESCO, SNGPL, PTCL, Health, Information Department, Traffic Police, District Police and District Administration had been assigned duties in the district control room into three shifts for keeping active monitoring around the clock.

He also apprised the Minister about the routes of main processions on Ashura through maps and said that officers of district administration, police and members of District Peace Committee would remain present with the processions. CPO Ashfaq Ahmad Khan also briefed the Minister about the police security plan for 10th of Muharram. He informed that 153 Processions and 26 Majalis would be held on 10th of Muharram and tight security arrangements had been made for their protection.—APP

