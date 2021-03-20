Govt ‘may impose smart lockdowns’

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Minister for Interior Shaikh Rasheed Ahmad has said that it is possible the government may impose strict restrictions and smart lockdowns in the coming days; however, decision makers will also need to assess the impact of such a decision on the poor and working classes.

Meanwhile, sources in the interior ministry have said there is no plan for an immediate lockdown in Islamabad and that any decision in this regard can only be taken on the recommendation of the National Command and Operation Center.

“I did not say at all that a lockdown will begin on Monday. False reports attributed to me have been circulating,” he began by saying.

He said that he had responded to various channels’ beepers and had said that on Monday, in coronavirus hotspots, the NCOC “may consider smart lockdowns”. “I did not speak of a complete, nationwide lockdown at all.