Govt making special efforts to boost economy: NA Deputy Speaker

Sialkot

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was making special efforts to boost national economy by removing all hurdles in its way.

He stated this while addressing exporters at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Saturday. SCCI President Khawaja Masud Akhtar presided over the meeting.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Punjab Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq, President PTI Central Punjab Umer Dar, PTI stalwart Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Chairman Sialkot international airport’s Business Development Committee Mian Naeem Javaid also attended the meeting.

The deputy speaker asked the business community to adopt unique export culture of Sialkot.

“Government will support business community in every matter,” he pledged. He said the government would soon launch e-system and one-window operation to facilitate industrialists.

On this occasion, PM’s Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar stated that the government was making proper planning, evolving effective and positive policies to boost industrial sector.—APP

