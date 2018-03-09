Govt making efforts for uniform prayer timings: Sardar Yousaf

Rawalpindi

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousuf Thursday said the government was trying to implement uniform timings for ‘Azan and prayers’ in the country like Islamabad as legislation in this regard is being made.

Addressing Markazi Anjuman Tajran function held here, he said that uniform timings for Azan has been implemented successfully in the federal capital and soon the special committees of Ulema would be formed at provincial level which would make efforts for enforcing the uniform timings in all areas of the country.

He underlined the need for imparting modern and religious education in Madaris to bring the students of the Madaris in mainstream and provide them opportunities to progress in all fields of life and make them useful citizens.

He said, best possible arrangements like last year would be made in Saudi Arabia to facilitate the Pakistani Hajj pilgrims.

The minister informed this year record number of Hajj applications were submitted by the citizens in the banks which reflects that the citizens were satisfied by the arrangements made for Pakistani Hujjaj in Saudi Arabia.

The function was organized by Markazi Anjuman Tajraan, Shahid Ghafoor Paracha group. A large number of citizens including traders were present on the occasion.—APP