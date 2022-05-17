Govt making efforts to ensure transparency in uplift projects

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwha, Mahmood Khan has stated that provincial government was making cogent efforts to ensure transparency in uplift projects across the province. He expressed concern over inflation and described holding of early elections as a remedy to rectify the situation.

On Tuesday he visited Hazar Khwani area where he inaugurated a recreational park for the general public. Talking to area elders, the Chief Minister said this park is a gift for the people of Peshawar and would add beauty to the provincial metropolis.

The CM said Hazar Khwani Park would have an exclusive family day in a week. The Chief Minister also announced one basic pay for the 20 employees of the Peshawar Development Authority working at Hazar Khwani Park.