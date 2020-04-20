Govt making all-out efforts to deal with pandemic: Buzdar

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directed the parliamentarians and district officers of Okara to work hard to provide relief to the affected persons and asked them to ensure the best arrangements.

The CM was chairing a high-level meeting in Okara to review arrangements relating to coronavirus situation, wheat procurement and eradication of dengue.

The chief minister also visited Depalpur, Chishtian and Sahiwal to inspect the arrangements for coronavirus patients as well as wheat procurement.

At the outset, the CM visited THQ Hospital Depalpur to inspect the isolation wards for coronavirus patients and dialysis centre. Talking on this occasion, he reiterated that sufficient resources are being utilised to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

He appreciated the services of doctors and paramedics and maintained that different precautionary measures are taken to protect the lives of the people.

The CM visited Chistian tehsil to inspect aid distribution under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme on Monday. He inquired the women about the facilities who expressed their satisfaction over the arrangements and maintained that aid has been transparently given to them.

Talking on this occasion, the CM expressed the satisfaction that billions of rupees have been distributed in lakhs of deserving people under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme which is the most transparent initiative in the history of the country.

He planted a sapling in Daanish School Chishtian and chaired a meeting. While addressing the meeting, the CM assured that resources will be provided for improving healthcare facilities in Chistian and other parts of Bahawalnagar district.

Financial aid will be provided to the needy under CM Ramazan Package while aid is being given to the genuine needy persons under the Ehsaas Kafalat Programme.

The government is fully aware of the difficulties of the citizens due to lockdown, he added. Best work has been done in unusual circumstances and political, as well as administrative machinery, merit praise. Provincial Minister Shaukat Ali Lalika, Tahir Bashir Cheema, Shaukat Basra, assembly members and others attended the meeting.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar inaugurated Corona Emergency Department at DHQ Hospital Sahiwal on Monday. Talking to media, he stated that medical facilities for heart patients are not available in DHQ hospital and announced to set up a cardiac centre in it.

A children hospital will also be set up in the district and work will be started in the next financial year. 705, out of 4111 coronavirus patients, have been recovered in Punjab and the health department has been given Rs 14 billion to deal with the pandemic. Rs 62 crore is also given to set up the divisional level labs, he added.

For this, he disclosed that the stamp act is being amended and approval will be got from Punjab cabinet. Meanwhile, funds have been issued for procurement of PPEs and other necessary materials for doctors and paramedics and PPEs are also provided to the DHQ hospital Sahiwal.

The CM also inspected the corona control room in DC office besides chairing a meeting at the circuit house to review different arrangements. The meeting was attended by Provincial Ministers Sumsam Bukhari, Noman Langrial, assembly members, administrative and police officers and PTI leaders.