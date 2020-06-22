Govt makes wearing face masks in public mandatory

Keeping in view the rising number of coronavirus cases in the province, the Punjab government has made wearing of masks mandatory in public.

In a notification, the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department under Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Ordinance 2020, declared wearing masks mandatory. The provincial government directed that no service will be provided to those customers who do not wear masks. District administrations and police were directed to implement the orders, read the notification.

Pakistan has confirmed 119 deaths in a single day by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 176,617. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 3,501.