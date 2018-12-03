Govt makes sure to adopt Accessibility Code for easy access of disabled persons: Shafqat

Staff Reporter

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Monday said the government would make sure to adopt the Accessibility Code for disabled persons for their easy access in all the buildings across the country. Addressing an event organized here at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) in connection with “International Day of Persons with Disabilities” he said the government would try to initiate training programmes for the sign languages in every city.

The event was organized by the Directorate General of Special Education in collaboration with NGOs, INGOs working for education with an objective to promote awareness of disability issues, fundamental rights of persons with disabilities and integration of persons with disabilities in the main stream of each aspect of the social, political economic and cultural status of their communities.

The theme of the day for this year was “Empowering Persons with Disabilities and Ensuring inclusiveness and Equality”.

On the occasion, Shafqat Mahmood also paid homage to the parents of children with disabilities who bring up their children despite all difficulties.

He assured that during the tenure of present government the education ministry would work for these special persons. He lamented over the previous government’s negligence for not taking special steps in promotion of education sector. He said the betterment of society was linked with good behavior with disable persons.

The event was also attended by the Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education Wajiha Akram and a large number of higher dignitaries, civil society, NGOs, INGOs representatives and representatives of the people with disabilities

