Govt makes Broadsheet Commission report public

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Thursday made public the Broadsheet Commission report, prepared by Justice (Retd) Azmat Saeed on the scandal.

The prime minister gave approval in this regard while chairing a federal cabinet meeting.

The one-member commission revealed that all the concerned government institutions except for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) did not cooperate with the Commission.

It revealed that the record about Broadsheet case was missing almost everywhere including Pakistan London Mission, adding that the bureaucracy attempted its best to conceal the waste the record.

The commission also recorded the statements of Tariq Fawad and Broadsheet’s Kaveh Moussavi. It states Broadsheet’s asset recovery agreement clearly shows that government agencies failed to understand the international law.

Kaveh Moussavi is a convicted person, and he made allegations against some personalities. The probe into the allegations is not part of the commission’s TORs,

Justice (Retd) Azmat Saeed in his note said that while writing the report at the foot of Margalla, there was also the presence of wolves.

More to follow…