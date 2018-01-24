Govt to make six trial projects heritage

Peshawar

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shaukat Yousafzai said the heritage trial project would be completed by March 20 while six more such trails would be constructed. Talking to media after tourism awareness walk organized here by Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP), he said the purpose of such projects was to provide walking trail to citizen with facilities of food street and peaceful environment for families. He said that PTI led provincial government has fulfilled its promises with the people as per priority basis.—APP