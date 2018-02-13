Govt to make Peshawar most beautiful city of world: CM

Khattak inaugurates first cure zoo in KP

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has said that provincial government has paved the way to make Peshawar the most beautiful city of Pakistan and even the world over. He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of Peshawar Zoo, first of its kind, at Rahatabad adjacent to Peshawar University. The functional was also addressed by Provincial Minister for Environment Ishtiaq Urmar, MPA from the area Yaseen Khan Khalil and Secretary Environment Syed Nazar Hussain Shah who highlighted various aspects of the newly established zoo and termed it historical project. Besides high ranking authorities and elite of the city, Speaker KP Assembly Asad Qaisar and MPAs and MNAs of Peshawar were also present on this occasion.

Pervez Khattak said that Peshawar Zoo was matchless gift for the people of Peshawar and even entire province.