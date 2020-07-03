Govt listens to Islamabadites

AT long last, the present Government has realized the difficulties and woes of citizens of Islamabad and also its twin Rawalpindi by initiating some of the measures that could provide relief to them. In a welcome move, Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Thursday, performed the ground-breaking of Korang Bridge-PWD Interchange at Islamabad Expressway and Rawal Dam Chowk Interchange. He also performed ground-breaking of the Phase-One of Development Works at I-15 project.

Daily commuters have long been agitating against traffic mess on the busiest roads of the Federal Capital wasting their precious time and money. They have to endure bitter experience on Islamabad Expressway, Rawal Dam Chowk, Bhara Kahu bazaar area, Lehtrar Road and some other junctions especially during office and peak hours. The population along Expressway has increased tremendously due to housing schemes by a number of societies and that is why it was long felt that the Expressway should be widened and inter-changes and underpasses should be constructed on important points. The previous Government completed the project up to Airport Chowk and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi made allocations for start of work on the remaining portion up to Rawat. However, the project was abandoned after change of the Government despite protests of the citizens. Rawal Dam Chowk too has seen repeated improvements and re-designing but despite this it is unable to cope with the rush of traffic. The decision to construct an interchange there is a step in the right direction as vacant land around the Chowk is being allocated by CDA for construction of hotels, which would make the task of expansion impossible after a few years. Tramri Chowk on Lehtrar Road also needs re-designing and improvement by removing illegal encroachments.