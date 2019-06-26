Govt listens to industrialists

WHILST winding up general discussion on the federal budget 2019-20, Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar on Tuesday announced some major tax concessions whilst conceding to the demands of industrialists. It envisages reduction in the sales tax rate on domestic sales of textile and leather goods by the registered sales tax persons to fourteen percent from the proposed fifteen percent. Relief has also been given to the ship breaking industry by allowing them to pay seventeen percent sales tax on the eight percent weight of a ship. Besides relaxing the turnover limit for small industrial units, the government has also given a major relief to the tobacco growers.

Indeed all these are positive steps that have been taken after taking on board the businessmen and industrialists and keeping in view the recommendations made by the Upper House. We cannot make a forward movement on the path of sustainable economic growth until and unless the government fully facilitates the businesses to grow and create wealth. We expect that the same kind of relief will be given to both the businesses and the agriculture sector in the power and gas tariff in order to cut their cost of production and make their products competitive in the world markets. Only through extending maximum facilities to the industrialists and farmers, we can substantially enhance our exports and address the issue of current account deficit. Another important decision announced by the Minister of State for Finance was related to withdrawing the Income Tax Commissioner’s powers to raid premises of people on suspicion of hoarding foreign currency and goal. The original decision to give these powers had been termed as draconian by all the segments of the society. Hence, the government has taken a wise move by reversing the decision as it will offset the fear of environment and give confidence to the people to come to the tax net. If we really want to broaden the tax net, we have to promote the system of voluntary tax payment and we understand that incumbent Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi is pursuing the right course to achieve the objective. Those willing to come to the tax net must be facilitated in an environment free of intimidation whilst those failing to avail asset declaration system and involved in tax theft must be taken to task in order to promote culture of tax payment which is only way to help country stand on its own feet and end reliance on foreign loans and assistance.