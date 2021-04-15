Govt cuts petroleum prices

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Thursday reduced petroleum prices, providing relief to people.

Finance Minister Hammad Azhar in a tweet said that the decision was taken after Prime Minister Imran Khan approved the cut in prices.

As per the notification, the petrol price has been decreased by Rs 1.79 per litre while the price of high speed diesel was cut by Rs2.3/litre

Similarly, the government approved a decrease of Rs 2.6 per litre in kerosene oil price.

The new price of petrol stands at Rs108.35 and diesel’s Rs111.08 per litre. The new prices will came into effect from April 16 till April 30.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had sent a summary to the government, recommending cut in petroleum prices for remaining days of ongoing April.

The regulatory body had recommended a decrease reduction Rs2.2 per litre in in petrol and diesel prices.

Earlier on March 31, the government had decreased petrol price by Rs1.5 per litre and diesel price by Rs3/ litre for first half of April 2021.

