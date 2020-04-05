Govt lifts restriction on construction industry to benefit labourers: Asad

OBSERVER REPORT

ISLAMABAD Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar says the government has lifted the restriction on construction industry to benefit the labour community attached with this sector. Talking to a private news channel, he said the step has been taken to remove the miseries and hardships by daily wage workers linked with construction work. He regretted that Pakistan does not have proper data system of labour class working in the construction sector. To a question about choosing “Tiger Force” symbol for distribution of food items among deserving families in wake of Coronavirus pandemic, the minister said that PML(N) and other rival parties should expressed satisfaction over the name of “Tiger” as the symbol has been used by PML-N leaders during election campaign. He advised the opposition to come forward for helping the lower income group. To another question about report on shortcomings of wheat and sugar industry, the minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would never let lose the elements behind this gruesome negligence.