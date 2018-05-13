Govt launches Shuhada Family Welfare Account scheme

The government launched a scheme to benefit the families of Shuhadas, who sacrificed their lives to safeguard the motherland in war against terrorism. The scheme was announced by the finance minister in his budget speech for the year 2017-2018, under which families of more than 27,000 Shuhada were expected to get benefit, said a press release. The beneficiaries include the families of Shuhada of armed forces, law enforcement agencies and civilians.

The scheme envisages payment of profit to an eligible family member of Shuhada at a rate equivalent to given on Behbood Savings Certificates.

Moreover, the profit is exempted from Withholding Tax deduction.

The National Savings Organization framed rules under the guidance of Finance Division, which have been approved by the Federal Government and notified by the Finance Division on May 11, 2018. The scheme will be implemented by National Savings Organization.—APP

