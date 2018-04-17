Govt launches scheme for disabled persons

Islamabad

The government has formally launched a scheme for disabled persons, aiming at paying profit to them at par with Bahbood Savings Scheme.

The government had made an announcement about the scheme in the budget 2017-18, said a press statement issued by Finance Ministry here Monday. Accordingly, the National Savings was entrusted with the task to frame rules under the guidance of Finance Division. The rules have been approved by the federal government and notified by the Finance Division on April 16, 2018, it added.

National Savings has already been directed to implement the scheme, it said adding it was estimated that around 192,000 disabled persons would benefit from the scheme.

The scheme, it may be added also fulfills the objective of financial inclusion of the disabled persons.—APP