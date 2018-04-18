Govt launches saving scheme for disabled persons

Islamabad

The federal government has formally launched a saving scheme for disabled persons aiming at payment of profit to them at par with ‘Behbood Savings’ Scheme. The National Savings was entrusted with the task to frame rules under the guidance of Finance Division. The rules have been approved by the federal government, Radio Pakistan reported. National Savings has already been directed to implement the scheme. It is estimated that around 192,000 disabled persons would benefit from the scheme. The scheme also fulfills the objective of financial inclusion of the disabled persons.—APP