Govt. launches loan schemes for SMEs

Fateh Jang

Deputy Director State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Umair Iqbal said the government has launched loans scheme with easy interest rates of 5 and 6 percent for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), which has special packages for women, traders and farmers.

Addressing a seminar on SMEs organized by Sardar Muhammad Ali, Branch Manager of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here Saturday, he said the new and easy loan schemes will help expedite the pace of regional development for which public awareness campaign will continue. He also shared with participants his email address and contact number for any kind of query and guidance in this regard. Business Head NBP Madam Zahida Hameed also appraised the participants of the seminar about various loan schemes.—AFP

