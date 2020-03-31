Govt launches coronavirus helpline WhatsApp

STAFF REPORTER

ISLAMABAD Federal Government has launched a WhatsApp helpline to spread awareness about coronavirus in local languages. The helpline service has been started in English, Urdu, Punjabi, Pushto, Sindhi, Balochi and Kashmiri languages. By sending whatsapp message on 092-300-111- 1166, the citizens will be able to get the latest updates about the coronavirus and information about the nearby laboratory for corona test. The Whatsapp helpline is an important step to provide authentic information to the people. In his remarks, Prime Minister Imran Khan said we do not need to be scared of coronavirus but fight it.