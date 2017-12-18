Govt to launch CPEC Long Term Plan on Monday

ISLAMABAD : The government has decided to officially launch the Long Term Plan of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on Monday.

The plan will expand the scope of cooperation in various new areas including social sectors, economic field, infrastructure, education, and health.

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal will be the chief guest of the ceremony to be held in Islamabad on Monday.

Officials from the federal and provincial governments, representatives of the business and industry, academia, media and other fraternities will attend the ceremony.

The Joint Coordination Committee of CPEC has formally approved the LTP at the 7th JCC meeting held in Islamabad last month.

Orignally published by NNI