Govt lauded for slashing POL prices

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

The act of slashing prices of petroleum products has earned splendor applause from different segments of the society. It could be the wise approach to provide decent relief to the common man, create enabling environment for the growth of business activities and put the economy on the path of sustainable growth.

In this regard, the representative body of the business community, Saturday, also lauded the government’s decision to slash high speed diesel price by Rs.6.37 and petrol by Rs.2.41 per liter as it would provide some relief to people and reduce cost of doing business to some extent with stress that government should have reduced high taxes and levies on POL products to give decent relief to the common man and to the business sector.

In this connection, key office bearers of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry observed that the government was currently charging 22 percent GST on HSD, 9.5 percent on petrol and 6 percent on kerosene. Tthe government was also charging levy of Rs.8 per litre on HSD, Rs.10 on petrol and Rs.6 on kerosene due to which the prices of these products were still very high in Pakistan.

ICCI President Sheikh Amir Waheed was of the view that by levying heavy taxes, the government has made POL products a source of revenue, but this practice was costing the business community and the general public dearly. He emphasized that instead of making POL products revenue generating commodities, government should cut taxes and levy on these products and bring drastic reforms in the taxation to improve revenue generation.

