Govt kicks out 18 INGOs

Islamabad

The government is kicking out 18 international charities after rejecting their final appeal to stay in the country, a move that an aid group spokesman said on Thursday would affect millions of desperately poor people and lead to tens of millions of aid dollars lost.

The majority of the shuttered aid groups are US-based, while the rest are from Britain and the European Union, according to a government list seen by The Associated Press. Another 20 groups are at risk of also being expelled after authorities a few months ago singled out some 38 international aid groups for closure, without any explanation. The development is the latest in a systematic crackdown on international organisations in Pakistan, with authorities citing issues such as discrepancies in visa and registration documentation, to target the organisations.—AP

