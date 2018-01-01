‘Govt to keep working for people’s welfare’

City Reporter

Opponents can not stop the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) from working for development and prosperity of the country. PML-N MPA Azma Zahid Bukhari said this on Sunday while commenting on the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT)-led APC. She said people were aware of those who wasted the time through sit-ins and protests, adding that hollow slogans could not bring about a change.

She said the PML-N government under its dynamic leadership had worked day and night to overcome terrorism, electricity load shedding, adding that with the grace of Allah Almighty things had improved to a great extent. The people would only elect those in 2018 general elections who would work for their welfare and opponents were afraid of the PML-N’s popularity, she said and added that APCs, protests and sit-ins would not benifit opponents in 2018 elections.