Govt keen to produce renewable energy: Minister

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik has said that generation of low cost electricity from renewable energy sources is among top priorities of the provincial government.

Dr. Akhtar Malik said that his department has set a target to reduce Punjab government’s annual electricity bill from Rs37 billion to zero. He said that the government schools, universities, jails, hospitals, and basic health centers (BHUs) across the province are being shifted to solar energy.

RS4.1M RELEASED FOR HEIRS OF DECEASED LGH STAFFER

The Punjab Government on Tuesday released financial assistance grant of 4.1 million rupees for the families of the employees of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) who died during service.

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI), Prof. Dr. Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar issued checks of Rs. 2.5 million for Sardar Muhammad, father of Grade-16 Staff Nurse Beenash and Rs 1.6 million for the wife of Ward Attendant Imran Naimat both were died during their services. It is worth mentioning that the late Beenash Sardar had 2 years of service in the LGH while Imran Naimat had only worked for 6 months when they passed away. However, these two are regular employees of the LGH and these employees have been provided financial assistance by the Punjab government.

Talking in this regard, PGMI Prof. Al-freed Zafar said that it is very welcoming step that the Punjab Government provides relief to the families of the employees who died in the line of duty and does not leave their heirs alone in this crucial time which is a great humanitarian service. He said that life and death are in the hands of Allah Almighty but it is also duty of the employees to fulfill their responsibilities with honesty and sincerity.