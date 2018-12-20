Govt keen to deal with issue of illiteracy on war footings: Shafqat Mahmood

Staff Reporter

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Wednesday said that government is working to devise an educational plan on war footings to deal with the issue of illiteracy. Describing illiteracy as a bigger challenge prevailing in the country, the minister said that a uniform educational curriculum will be introduced to bring unity among nation.

He expressed these views while addressing a conference on “ Claiming Pakistaniyat” jointly organized IIUI and Centre for Global and Strategic Studies (CGSS) here.

The aim of this Conference is to channelize the young generation towards the main stream of nation building for their contribution as an active and beneficial member of the society and to motivate the youth to rejuvenate the old spirit of “Pakistaniat”.

“Prevailing disparity in various educational systems is causing inequalities and dividing mind which Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government will discourage” he added. He told that the govt is working to end disparity in the educational systems of country. He added that illiteracy figures in the country are disappointing, while situation further deteriorated as the counting came at 58 percent from 60.

Talking about the challenges of nation, the minister said that in previous decades the country faced challenges of terrorism and injustice which remained as leading hinders in the progress.

“Pakistan is coming back on track after dealing with internal subversions and offering numerous sacrifices for the peace of land and region” he maintained.

The minister said that love for country was leading attribute of nation and this legacy of patriotism, enthusiasm was unique. Shafqat Mehmood furthered that Pakistaniat is the name of sharing happiness and grieves unconditionally. Highlighting the Pakistan’s effort for peace, he told that Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan. He also condemned brutalities by Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir and said that India was violating human rights and sabotaging the peace process in the region.

Addressing the event, Chairman, Centre for Global and Strategic Studies Lt. Gen (R) Zaheer ul Islam appreciated IIUI for a constructive collaboration with the center. He vowed to keep arranging such activities to promote Pakitaniyat and patriotism in the country. Dr Masom Yasinzai, IIUI rector said 56% youth is a precious asset of country who must be introduced to entrepreneurship and advancements in the new technology. Addressing the Youth , Dr. Masoom said that “Do not get exploited, negative elements are selling the negative narrative, you need to save your energies and remain committed to your land and religion”.

He furthered that 190 varsities in the country are the vital place to address societal issues and involve youth in nation building. He apprised that Paigham e Pakistan’s narrative of IIUI has now reached in UN and the world has appreciated this peace narrative of the nation.

