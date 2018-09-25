Govt keen to benefit of all segments of the life: Wahab

Staff Reporter

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Law and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Pakistan Peoples Party’s govt is keen to benefit of all segments of the life but our special attention is to provide medical facilities to the masses of Sindh as well as Pakistan. Replying to a question, he said that the Dow University of Health Sciences Institute of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation (IPM&R) is the first ever civilian institute of Pakistan offering multi-disciplinary rehabilitation service since 2007.

Pakistan Peoples Party Government has completed this institute and because our government believes to provide basic health facilities to the masses across the Sindh province and all over Pakistan. We believe in the quality of the life of the people of Sindh so more multidisciplinary rehabilitation centres would be established in the province of Sindh to deliver multidisciplinary rehabilitation services to the masses.He visited the first ever center Institute of Physical and Medicine & Rehabilitation (IPM&R) First Civilian Rehabilitation Institute in Pakistan established by the Sindh Government and this is state of the art .

He was briefed by the Director of the Institute Dr. Nabila Soomro. In her briefing she said that in Pakistan approximately ten percent of our population is facing disabilities due to the diseases like diabetes, bomb blast, traffic accidents, violence, and congenital abnormalities. Barrister Murtaza Wahab visited all the departments of the rehabilitation institute including Rehabilitation Medicine, Department of Physiotherapy, Department of Occupational Therapy, Learning Disorder Services, Department of Prosthetics and Orthotics, Department of Autism, Department of Language Swallowing & Audiology, Department of Neuropsychology, Department of Special Education and Department of Vocational Training Centre and showed his satisfaction.

Talking to the media persons Barrister Wahab said that the credit also goes to Pakistan Peoples Party to establish ‘Autism center’ in Karachi. Barrister Murtaza Wahab further stated that our government is trying to address the social problem at community level and provide multidisciplinary rehabilitation centres in cardiac neurological musculoskeletal and pediatric rehabilitation.

Upon a question he said Sindh government released annual grant of six billion to those Hospitals who are working under the administrative control of KMC and they are not giving us the concrete results. In a query he said about 30 Trauma Centers will be completed in few months. In a question he replied that I feel inspired to visit the center because the Institute of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation (IPM&R) from 2007 to 2018 provided medical facilities to 228474 patients. Pakistan Peoples Party always try to redress the problems of masses and we establish this type of institutions for the poor and needy persons across the Sindh.

The situation is definitely alarming in Pakistan affording rehabilitation services big challenge but Sindh government established the IPM&R and the mission and manifesto of Pakistan Peoples Party is to provide facilities to the masses at their door steps. Talking to the crowded media persons Barrister Murtaza Wahab also said that disability was not a disease but it was a problem which the patients, relatives and the society have to understand to handle, lovingly, medically and carefully. It is our responsibility to support such citizen who are differently able, he said it was big problem to establish institutions but the problem is also to find out dedicated professionals to run them in public interest and make them genuine. Pakistan People Party succeeded to establish the institution and dedicated professionals are working in the institution of civilian sector in Pakistan. Director Press Information Ms. Zeenat Jehan also accompanied with the Advisor.

Share on: WhatsApp