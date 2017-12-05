Govt keen to spur growth in manufacturing sector: Haroon

Our Correspondent

Islamabad

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue Haroon Akhtar Khan has said that it is the endeavour of government to spur growth in the manufacturing sector and is willing to work with the business sector to strengthen the manufacturing sector through a realistic and consensus-based plan of action based on viable proposals advanced by the business community.

“The government believes in facilitating the business community by providing them a level-playing field and an investment-friendly environment,” he said while talking to a delegation of Pakistan Business Council led by Council founder Ali Habib and Chairman Ahsan Malik. Member IR Policy FBR Dr. Muhammad Iqbal and other senior FBR officials were also present.

The delegation briefed the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue on the issues and concerns of the business community with particular focus on challenges facing the manufacturing sector and presented a set of proposals and recommendations for their solution.

Haroon reiterated that the government was keen to work with the business community and requested the Pakistan Business Council to prepare a comprehensive and realistic plan of action for the resolution of issues facing the manufacturing and other associated sector. “The government has for the past four a half years taken a number of initiatives in the regard and we would welcome any suggestion and input from the relevant stakeholders to further consolidate our efforts to strengthen the manufacturing base,” he said.